Clements hits a walk-off homer to lead UCLA past Oregon 4-2 in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jessica Clements hit a two-run walk-off home run with two outs to lead UCLA past Oregon 4-2 on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.
''I feel on top of the world,'' Clements said. ''That was awesome.''
Clements' blast off Oregon reliever Elise Sokolsky lifted ninth-seeded UCLA (55-11) into a matchup with No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals. The Bruins are well positioned to challenge for a record 13th World Series title.
''Game 1 is the biggest one,'' UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. ''Our ability to get this one is something I'm very proud of."
Clements' sixth homer of the season was the second walk-off home run of the day — Oklahoma's Ella Parker hit a three-run blast against Tennessee during the early session.
Kaitlyn Terry got the win for UCLA. She gave up four hits and one earned run in seven innings.
Sokolsky took the loss in relief of Lyndsey Grein, leaving No. 16 Oregon (53-9) to play unseeded Mississippi on Friday in an elimination game.
''There's no point in looking back at the past,'' Grein said. ''The future might not look perfect, but it also could work out really well for the Ducks, and I think it will.''