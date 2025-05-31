Sports

Clement and Barger homer as Blue Jays win 11-7, move over .500

May 31, 2025 at 2:38AM

TORONTO — Ernie Clement and Addison Barger hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved over the .500 mark for the first time since April 21 with an 11-7 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Clement, who led off the third inning with a homer, had four hits and scored twice. Barger went deep in the sixth inning to help Toronto pull away for its fifth straight home win too improve to 29-28.

Chris Bassitt (5-3) worked five innings, striking out six and allowing five runs and seven hits and two walks.

Jeffrey Springs (5-4) lasted two innings for the Athletics, who have lost 15 of their last 16 games. He gave up six earned runs, six hits and six walks.

Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers hit solo homers for the Athletics.

Key moment

Athletics center fielder Denzel Clarke, a Toronto native, made the defensive play of the night when he planted his foot on the wall and elevated to rob Alejandro Kirk of what appeared to be a sure home run in the fourth inning.

Key stat

The Blue Jays scored double-digit runs for the second game in a row after routing the Athletics 12-0 on Thursday.

Up next

RHP Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.13 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Athletics on Saturday. The Blue Jays' starter was listed as TBA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

