Clem Burke, multifaceted drummer of iconic rock group Blondie, has died

During the late 1970s and early '80s, the band had eight Top 40 hits, including four No. 1s: ''Heart of Glass,'' ''Call Me,'' ''The Tide Is High'' and ''Rapture,'' which is regarded as the first No. 1 hit to feature rap. There's also a five-track 1975 album demo that includes ''Platinum Blonde,'' a sort of band mission statement. But Burke's mark was especially solidified with his rapid, powerful drumming at the start of ''Dreaming'' in 1979.