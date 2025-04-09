Cleanup underway of the Keystone oil pipeline spill in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — Trucks and workers started cleaning up the Keystone oil pipeline spill in rural North Dakota, though its cause and the project timing is unclear.
The pipeline ruptured Tuesday morning in southeastern North Dakota and was shut down within two minutes by an employee who heard a mechanical bang. An aerial photo released Wednesday shows a black, pondlike pool of oil suspended in a partially snowy field that's traversed by tire tracks.
A farmer told The Associated Press he could smell the scent of crude oil, carried by the wind.
South Bow, a liquid pipelines business that manages the pipeline, estimated the spill's volume at 3,500 barrels, or 147,000 gallons. Keystone's entire system remains shut down.
What caused the spill?
That's not yet known. The company is investigating what caused the spill and how long repairs might take, spokesperson Kristin Anderson said Wednesday.
The spill is not a minor one, said Paul Blackburn, a policy analyst with Bold Alliance, an environmental and landowners group that fought the pipeline's extension, called Keystone XL.
The estimated volume of 3,500 barrels, or 147,000 gallons of crude oil, is equal to 16 tanker trucks of oil, he said. That estimate could increase over time, he added.