NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jr. Clay's 19 points helped Tennessee State defeat Lipscomb 90-85 on Sunday.
Clay also had five assists and three steals for the Tigers (6-4). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Christian Brown recorded 16 points.
Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Quincy Clark added 13 points for Lipscomb. Tommy Murr finished with 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
