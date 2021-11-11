Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
Report shows attacks on local leaders have risen since pandemic
Cost of family health insurance tops $22,000 this year in U.S.
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
Supreme Court reinstates case against Pope County, social workers in 2013 death of abused boy Eric Dean
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
4 new restaurants across the Twin Cities area you'll want to try
Cafe Un Deux Trois owner Michael Morse remembered as 'the ultimate character'
Cook maintains he is victim in dispute with ex-girlfriend that led to lawsuit, allegations of abuse
next
600115268
Class 4A volleyball state quarterfinals
Class 4A volleyball state quarterfinals:
East Ridge verses Bloomington Jefferson
November 10, 2021 — 7:00pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Local
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
9:54am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Local
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
9:54am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Local
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
9:54am
Vikings
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
6:08pm
East Metro
16-year-old arrested in Woodbury carjacking, robbery spree
12:57pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Local
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
9:54am
Vikings
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
6:08pm
East Metro
16-year-old arrested in Woodbury carjacking, robbery spree
12:57pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Local
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
9:54am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Local
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
9:54am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
10:42am
Local
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
7:06pm
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
More From Star Tribune
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
16-year-old arrested in Woodbury carjacking, robbery spree
More From Star Tribune
Hershey to buy North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels, maker of the beloved snack food
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
Leaves still on trees, but many Minnesota cities won't extend pickup
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
16-year-old arrested in Woodbury carjacking, robbery spree
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
5:53pm
Report shows attacks on local leaders have risen since pandemic
5:59pm
Cost of family health insurance tops $22,000 this year in U.S.
12:05pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.