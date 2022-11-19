Penalty flags hurled toward the area where Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton running back Nicholas Waale had drawn a facemask penalty, confusing Fairmont defenders into stopping their pursuit.

Waale's legs kept churning, all the way to the end zone for a 16-7 lead in Saturday's Class 3A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Rebels protected that advantage for the final 3 minutes, 31 seconds, earning the program's first Prep Bowl appearance. DGF (12-0) will play for a state title at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It means a lot to our hometowns," senior quarterback Owen Leach said. "It's an honor."

Waale's late score covered 25 yards amid baffled foes and teammates alike.

Senior Landen Meyerdirk of Fairmont (10-3) said the Cardinals thought Waale's forward progress had stopped.

"I didn't think it would count," DGF senior offensive lineman Max Baumgartner said. "Then it occurred to me that I didn't hear a whistle."

The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime. At that point, Fairmont sophomore quarterback Brendan Schmidtke had completed nine of his 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown; he finished 15-for-20 for 162 yards. Running back Jordan Summers paced DGF with 168 rushing yards and a touchdown.