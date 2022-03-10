More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney
DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest 82-77 in overtime in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Sports
Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States.
High Schools
X Files: Behind the scenes at the boys' hockey state tournament
Top-seed Hermantown dedicated its Class 1A quarterfinal game against New Prague on Wednesday to the class of 2021 seniors.
Loons
Loons' improving health leaves Heath with tough lineup decisions
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said competition in practice has been heating up as more players return to full speed heading into Sunday's game against New York Red Bulls.
Sports
Woman sues Cowboys' Jerry Jones, says he's biological father
A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he's her biological father.