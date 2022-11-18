Make it nine in a row for the Visitation girls' swimming and diving team. The Blazers won five events, including two of the three relays, and scored points in every swimming event on the way to the Class 1A team championship Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
They were led by senior Ella Passe's victories in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle events.
Visitation entered the finals in great shape, having qualified all three relays and 17 individuals.
The Blazers have won nine consecutive state titles since 2013 and 13 total championships in 17 state meets since 2005. It's the most dominating stretch in girls' swimming since Virginia won 12 straight team titles from 1930-41.
