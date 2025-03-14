At the end of the regular season, No. 1-seed Goodhue looked primed to defend their Class 1A state title. In its semifinal matchup Friday, however, West Central Area brought the Wildcats to a halt.
West Central takes down No. 1 seed Goodhue, will play for Class 1A state championship
Mya Foslien, Macy Grosz, Jayden Styba and Addison Staples finished in double digits as the fourth-seeded Knights pushed for the program’s first state title.
The Knights, the fourth-seed in the 1A bracket, claimed a 58-50 victory and punched their ticket to their program’s first title game.
“We were the underdogs, we knew that,” West Central head coach Becca Holland said. “We had nothing to lose and these guys came out and worked their hearts out. Nothing could stop them today.”
Both teams pushed the tempo in the first half, but Goodhue’s scoring troubles started early. Wildcat Lola Christianson carried her team through a slow-starting first half and was responsible for most of her team’s points. She ended the game with 13 points.
West Central played a solid defensive game, but it was classic shooting woes that had Goodhue trailing from start to finish. The Wildcats shot 19-for-61 from the field and 2-for-14 on three-pointers, tough numbers when West Central was shooting at 45% from the field. The Knights’ 24 turnovers couldn’t open a door for the Wildcats.
“We’ve got a number of capable shooters on our team, so far all of them to struggle is pretty rare,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme, crediting some of their struggles to having an off day. “Kendyl (Lodermeier) said it... (the Knights) were always in position.”
Those Knights benefitted from deep production. Mya Foslien, Macy Grosz, Jayden Styba and Addison Staples were all in double digits by the final buzzer, with Staples and Grosz also ending with double-digit rebounds.
Mya Foslien, Macy Grosz, Jayden Styba and Addison Staples finished in double digits as the fourth-seed Knights seek program’s first state title.