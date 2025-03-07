After the puck dropped Friday at the first Class 1A boys hockey state semifinal at Xcel Energy Center, it looked like Orono would be the team to capitalize on a fast start.
St. Cloud Cathedral advances to Class 1A boys hockey championship game
The defending champion Crusaders defeated Orono 4-1 in the semifinals to return to the 1A title game
By Alyce Brown and
Heather Rule
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, the defending 1A champion, effectively said “not so fast”.
St. Cloud Cathedral, the second seed in the bracket, weathered some early chances by sixth seed Orono to eventually win 4-1 and return to the state championship game in hopes of becoming the first back-to-back 1A champs since Hermantown did it in 2016 and 2017. Cathedral also won in 2019.
The Crusaders grabbed a 2-0 lead scoring on its first and third shots on goal. The No. 2-seeded Crusaders carried that momentum throughout the game.
The Crusaders took a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the game. Junior Griffin Sturm took a shot out wide and senior Joey Gillespie buried the rebound for his third goal of the tournament.
Cathedral doubled its lead a few minutes later when senior Jaeger Wood took a pass along the boards from from Caden Johnson, got behind the Orono defense, and scored his 22nd goal of the season.
Orono was without leading scorer junior Jackson Knight, who entered the game with 33 goals and 62 points. Knight was dressed Friday, participated in warm-ups and sat on the bench throughout the game, but didn’t take a shift.
After the quarterfinals Wednesday, Orono coach Mitch Hall said Knights was out with a “last-minute injury.”
While the power play wasn’t kind to Orono early in the game, Cathedral scored 32 seconds into its advantage in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. Wood made a pass from behind the net to freshman Bo Schmidt who got the puck past the goaltender’s glove. It was Schmidt’s second goal of the tournament and 17th of the season.
Orono senior Ethan Pagel scored on a 6-on-4 power-play goal with their netminder pulled with 3:21 left in the third period to cut the lead to 3-1. With just over a minute left in the game, Wood got his second goal of the game with an empty-netter for the 4-1 score.
Crusaders junior goalie Keaton LeGrande made 23 saves. He and the Crusaders hadn’t allowed a goal since the 15:15 mark of the third period of their section semifinal victory over Little Falls.
The Crusaders will face either East Grand Forks or Hibbing/Chisholm in the state title game Saturday at 12 p.m.