NEW ORLEANS — Stephen Clark's 26 points helped Citadel defeat IUPUI 74-53 on Friday night at the New Orleans Big Easy Classic.

Clark added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3). Elijah Morgan scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Brady Spence shot 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Jaguars (1-6) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard, who finished with eight points and three steals. Jonah Carrasco added six points for IUPUI. In addition, Bryce Monroe had six points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.