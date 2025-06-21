Clarke Schmidt pitches seven hitless innings, Yankees lose no-hit bid vs. Orioles in the eighth

NEW YORK — Clarke Schmidt exited the mound after getting through his seventh hitless inning and exchanged a glance with manager Aaron Boone in the dugout as an indication he was not continuing.
While Schmidt was disappointed, the right-hander certainly understood not going beyond the seventh inning to continue his no-hit bid.
Schmidt was pulled after tying a career high with 103 pitches, and the New York Yankees lost a no-hit bid against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday when Gary Sánchez singled to start the eighth against J.T. Brubaker.
''It's more him like looking at me like this is it for you right here,'' Schmidt said after the 9-0 win. ''There's a little bit of a back-and-forth where you're having a conference, some dialog, but you can tell with the look in his eyes, it's ‘You're at (103). We're not driving you to 130 today.'''
''You're going to power through pitch limits or within reason,'' Boone said. ''Today was not that day for Clarke.''
Schmidt threw 27 pitches in the first inning, when he issued consecutive walks to Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson. He stranded a runner in the fourth after hitting Ryan O'Hearn with a pitch.
Schmidt breezed through a nine-pitch fifth inning and needed eight pitches to get through the sixth.
''I knew he was struggling a little bit, even in the fifth, in the sixth and when he came through in that seventh and I was kind of down there waiting,'' Boone said. ''I knew he was done.''