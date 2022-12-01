NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Stephen Clark had 26 points in Citadel's 76-73 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.
Clark had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Austin Ash scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Madison Durr recorded nine points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.
Claudell Harris Jr. led the Buccaneers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kalib Clinton added 18 points and RJ Johnson had 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
