Caitlin Clark was invited to participate in the USA Basketball national team training camp during the Final Four in Cleveland, contingent on Iowa's season being over.

The NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader has earned three gold medals with USA Basketball junior teams, most recently as a member of the 2021 under-19 squad.

Clark is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15 by the Indiana Fever and has been a ratings boon for college basketball. Nearly 5 million people watched the Hawkeyes second-round game against West Virginia.

Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi is one of nine former Olympians who will participate in the camp training camp that will take place from April 3-5. The others are Ariel Atkins, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

Former WNBA Rookie of the Year winners Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard will also be participating.

The U.S. went 3-0 last month in a FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgium. The Americans beat the host nation 81-79 on a last-second shot by Stewart. They went on to beat Nigeria and Senegal.

The Americans will face Belgium again in pool play at the Olympics. The Americans also will face Japan in a rematch from the gold-medal game of the Tokyo Olympics. Germany is also in the group.

The U.S. is expected to name its roster some time later this spring.

