Clark first rookie to make All-WNBA 1st team since 2008, joined by unanimous choices Wilson, Collier

Clark earned 52 first-team votes and was on 66 of the 67 ballots that were submitted by a national media panel. She averaged a league-high 8.4 assists per game in addition to 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She made 122 3-pointers to lead the league and helped the Fever make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.