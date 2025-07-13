Clark, Fever get best of Bueckers, Wings in first pro matchup of WNBA stars

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers each produced remarkably efficient stat lines in their first professional matchup Sunday.
The ultimate result wasn't nearly as close.
Clark helped Indiana dominate the second quarter, leading the Fever past the Dallas Wings 102-83. Clark had 14 points and a season-high 13 assists, needing only 25 minutes to earn the 19th double-double of her two-year career. Bueckers wound up with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in 33 minutes in a head-to-head matchup that lived up to the hype of the past two No. 1 overall picks squaring off.
''It's fun to watch, not as an opponent on the other sideline. But for a lot of young players, that come into this league, there's a learning curve," Fever coach Stephanie White said.
''And how quickly they figure it out is always interesting to see. Paige, she's figured it out.''
The highly anticipated matchup between Clark and Bueckers was supposed to take place June 27 at Dallas. But Clark, last year's Rookie of the Year, missed the game with an injured left groin. Indiana still won 94-86 despite Bueckers finishing with 27 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks.
So WNBA fans waited until Sunday for their next chance.
Round 1 took place in Indianapolis, which is within driving distance of their respective hometowns in Iowa and Minnesota. They previously squared off in the 2024 Final Four when Clark helped Iowa rally past UConn 71-69 to reach the national championship game.