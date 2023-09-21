Business

Stocks are holding steady in early trading, giving Wall Street a bit of a reprieve, but the market is still heading for its worst week in six months. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% early Friday. The Dow was little changed and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. All three are coming off an ugly slide caused by the stock market's growing understanding that interest rates likely won't come down much anytime soon. Treasury yields eased a bit after jumping earlier in the week to their highest levels in more than a decade. That gave stocks some relief, especially high-growth ones.