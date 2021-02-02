CONCORD, N.H. — In a story published February 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported that a survey by a teachers union in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that less than 10% of teachers feel it is safe to return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The story should have made clear that the survey was published in October 2020.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Inmates at a St. Louis jail set fires, broke out windows and threw things from fourth-floor windows Saturday in the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings, officials said.
Nation
PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University
Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at Dillard University, a historically Black private university in New Orleans.
Nation
1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
A shooting early Saturday at a hotel in suburban Chicago left one person dead and several others injured, police said.
Business
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.
Local
Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin
A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has been extradited from Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.