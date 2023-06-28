PORTLAND, Maine — In a story published June 28, 2023, The Associated Press reported that the submersible Titan was registered in the Bahamas. The story should have made clear that OceanGate Expeditions, a company that led the Titan's dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. The Titan was not.
Clarification: Titanic-Tourist-Sub story
