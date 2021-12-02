COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a story published December 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the family of Casey Goodson Jr. has said that when he was shot by a sheriff's deputy, he was holding a sandwich, not a gun, but noted he also had a license to carry a firearm. The story should have made clear that the family has never denied that Goodson might have been carrying a gun.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Judge won't dismiss 25 murder counts against Ohio doctor
A judge Friday refused to dismiss the 25-count murder indictment against an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers for hospital patients, meaning one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional will proceed toward trial.
Nation
Homeowner convicted in killings of 2 teens smoking marijuana
An Ohio man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of two teens he found smoking marijuana inside a vehicle in his garage.
Sports
Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack
An Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands, authorities said.
Nation
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win
A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race upheld the Republican candidate's victory on Friday, a decision that also reaffirms the GOP's takeover of the chamber and completes the party's sweep of last month's elections.
Nation
Maxwell jury to see video of notorious Epstein home
Jurors at the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell are expected Friday to see a law enforcement videotape of the interior of a Florida estate where prosecutors say she and financier Jeffrey Epstein exploited underage victims when the pair lived there together.