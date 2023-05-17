Business

Wall Street is drifting higher, still stuck in the tight range it's been in for a month and a half. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Wednesday, on pace for a seventh straight weekly move of less than 1%. That would be its longest such streak since 2018. The Dow was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Markets got some lift from hopes that the U.S. government may avoid a first-ever default on its debt. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal by the end of the week, though the two sides remain far apart.