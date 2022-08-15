In a story published August 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun. The story should have made clear that the recall covers only products sold in the U.S.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Environmental groups sue US over Puerto Rico dredging plan
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S government, accusing it of endangering wildlife and humans as it prepares to dredge and expand Puerto Rico's biggest bay to accommodate massive tankers that will serve a new liquid natural gas terminal.
Business
Europe drought: German industry at risk as Rhine level falls
Germany's main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo.
Business
Kenya's Odinga says he'll challenge close election loss
Kenyan opposition figure Raila Odinga says he'll challenge the results of the close presidential election with "all legal options" after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner.
Business
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.
Business
GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.