In a story published April 24, 2023, The Associated Press reported that abortion in North Dakota is allowed in cases of medical emergencies, such as an ectopic pregnancy, up to six weeks' gestation under the state's new law. The story should have made clear that abortion to treat some medical emergencies, including an ectopic pregnancy, is allowed at any stage of pregnancy.
