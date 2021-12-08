In a story published December 7, 2021, The Associated Press reported on legal scholars' reactions to Supreme Court arguments over abortion. The story should have made clear that the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision rejected the "separate but equal" doctrine of the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision that affirmed state segregation laws.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
Manchin says he wouldn't defy parliamentarian on immigration
Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he'd vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian's decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats' huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party's uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation.
Politics
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.
Nation
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Nation
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case
Jurors in Jussie Smollett's trial are expected to resume deliberations Thursday on charges the former "Empire" actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.
Politics
Biden to pay tribute to 'American giant' Bob Dole at Capitol
Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an "American giant" who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era's sense of common civility.