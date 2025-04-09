‘Civil War' filmmaker and a former SEAL built a new kind of combat movie in ‘Warfare'

Filmmaker Alex Garland wanted to make a different kind of war film. Would it be possible, he wondered, to take 90 minutes of a real incident involving combat and recreate it as faithfully as possible?
He posed that question to former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, who served in Iraq and had in recent years built a second career in filmmaking, advising on sequences like the assault on the White House that ends Garland's last film, ''Civil War.''
Mendoza had a personal experience in mind, from November 2006, when he and a group of Navy SEALs were assigned to surveil a residential area in the Ramadi Province in Iraq. The mission went south when they were discovered and attacked by a grenade through a sniper hole. Then while attempting to extract several wounded soldiers, an I.E.D. exploded. The injuries became even graver.
This incident is recreated with a journalistic rigor unheard of in a Hollywood movie in ''Warfare,'' opening in theaters nationwide this weekend. There's no editorializing. No sentimental music. No revealing monologues or flashbacks or newscasts giving context. Everything that the audience sees and hears in the film is something that has come directly from someone who was there, recreated in near real time.
It's why the film opens not with the standard ''based on a true story,'' but with a different, more truthful, promise: ''This film uses only their memories.''
''If someone's telling you something as honestly as they can, it has a power. And it's a power that cinema doesn't typically exploit,'' Garland said. ''When Ray told me this story for the first time, I felt quite overwhelmed by many things at once.''
That included an expanded understanding of combat, the nature of soldering and decisions that have to be made. Garland was rapt and felt sure that it would make for compelling cinema. And he and Mendoza got to work reconstructing that day in Ramadi through first-hand accounts of those who were there.
Reconstructing the day