Civil rights work is slowing as Trump dismantles the Education Department, agency data shows

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration insists it hasn't wavered in its duty to protect the civil rights of America's children even as it dismantles the Education Department. Yet its own data shows the agency has resolved far fewer civil rights cases than in past years despite families filing more complaints.
The Education Department's civil rights branch lost nearly half its staff amid mass layoffs in March, raising questions about its ability to address a deep backlog of complaints from students alleging discrimination based on disability, sex or race. Pressed on the issue in June, Education Secretary Linda McMahon denied a slowdown.
''Not only are we reducing the backlog, but we are keeping up with the current amount with a reduced staff because we are doing it efficiently,'' McMahon said at a Senate budget hearing.
By several measures, however, the output of the Office for Civil Rights appears to have fallen sharply in comparison with previous years. A public database of the office's resolution agreements — cases in which schools or universities voluntarily agreed to address civil rights concerns — suggests the office's work has slowed.
The database lists just 65 resolutions so far this year, on pace to fall far below previous years' totals. Last year the office logged 380 resolutions in total, following 561 in 2023. During President Donald Trump's first term, the office averaged more than 800 resolutions a year, including 1,300 during his first year in office.
Other internal data obtained by The Associated Press show a similar trend. Since Trump took office, the total number of resolved cases is down about 40% from the same time frame last year — including cases that were dismissed, mediated or reached a voluntary resolution. Compared with last year, there also has been a 70% decrease in the number of cases resolved through resolution agreements or action taken by a school to comply with federal law, the internal data shows.
Meanwhile, new complaints have increased 9%. The total number of cases has now climbed beyond 25,000.
An Education Department spokesperson said the Trump administration is fixing a broken system.