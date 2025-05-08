Civil rights leaders say acquittals in Tyre Nichols' death highlight the need for police reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After three former Memphis police officers were acquitted Wednesday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, community and civil rights leaders expressed outrage over another disappointment in the long push for police reform.
Nichols' death at a traffic stop more than two years ago sparked nationwide protests and renewed calls for systemic change as the first post-George Floyd case that revealed the limits of an unprecedented reckoning over racial injustice in Black America.
Now, Wednesday's acquittals again show the need for reforms at the federal level, civil rights leaders said.
''Tyre and his family deserve true justice — not only in the courtroom, but in Congress, by passing police reform legislation once and for all," NAACP President Derrick Johnson posted on social media. "Traffic stops should never be a death sentence, and a badge should never— ever — be a shield to accountability.''
The Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke Wednesday to Nichols' mother and stepfather, said they were outraged.
''Justice can still be delivered,'' Sharpton added in a statement, referring to the officers' upcoming sentencing in a federal civil rights case. ''Tyre's death was preventable, inexcusable, and tragic.''
Nichols, 29, was on his way home on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was stopped for an alleged traffic violation. He was pulled out of his car by officers, one of whom shot at him with a Taser. Nichols ran away, according to video footage that showed him brutally beaten by five officers. An autopsy found he died from blows to the head.
Three officers were acquitted Wednesday of all state charges, including second-degree murder, in the fatal beating. All five officers, the city of Memphis and the police chief are being sued by Nichols' family for $550 million. A trial has been scheduled for next year.