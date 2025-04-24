Civil rights groups sue to restore jobs at Homeland Security oversight offices that were gutted

The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman is responsible for helping people or businesses resolve issues with the agency that oversees immigration benefits. According to the lawsuit, it handled nearly 24,000 requests for assistance during fiscal year 2023 through its online portal. Those requests can range from helping a business figure out why an H-1B visa renewal is taking so long to helping someone who applies for a green card or work permit figure out why it was rejected.