Civic engagement nonprofits say democracy needs support in between big elections. Do funders agree?

Money flowed across the philanthropic sector during the first half of the year, DoSomething Vice President of Development Katie Tynes said, but the overall spigot seemed to tighten in the second half. Tynes said she also saw funding shift from 501(c)3s to 501(c)4s. While there's room for both types of tax-exempt organizations, she said, it was troubling because the former tend to do more people-centered work on the ground whereas the latter have more political agendas.