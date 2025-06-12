Civale says he wants to continue starting - in Milwaukee or elsewhere - after Brewers put him in pen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Aaron Civale is moving to a bullpen role for the first time in his seven-year career.
His next move could be out of Milwaukee entirely.
One day after the Brewers announced they were shifting him to the bullpen to make room for flame-throwing prospect Jacob Misiorowski in the rotation, Civale said he wants to continue starting, even if that means getting traded.
''We're exploring opportunities for me to get back into a rotation, whether that's here or elsewhere,'' Civale said Thursday. ''That type of decision is out of my hands. We're exploring the options to give me the chance to do what I do best, and that's to go out there and start.''
Civale, who turned 30 on Thursday and is eligible for free agency after the season, spoke to the media before Misiorowski made his major league debut in the opener of a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Misiorowski's arrival gave Milwaukee a surplus of starting pitchers. Civale (1-2, 4.91 ERA) was the odd man out when the Brewers opted to go with a rotation of Misiorowski, Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69), José Quintana (4-1, 2.66), Quinn Priester (4-2 3.65) and Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25).
''I'm not trying to leave this organization,'' Civale said. ''I'm in a position physically where I feel like I can contribute best as a starting pitcher. Right now, that's not in my plans here. That's not to say that can't change, but the reason that would change is not necessarily a good thing. That means something happened to somebody else.''
Although Civale has made two career postseason relief appearances in 2022 with Cleveland and 2024 with Milwaukee, he has been a starter for all his regular-season performances in the major leagues and minor leagues. Civale said his last regular-season relief performance came in college at Northeastern.