AHMEDABAD, India — City police commissioner tells AP there appear to be no survivors from Air India airliner that crashed.
City police commissioner tells AP there appear to be no survivors from Air India airliner that crashed
City police commissioner tells AP there appear to be no survivors from Air India airliner that crashed.
The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 11:48AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US filings for jobless benefits were unchanged last week at 248,000, remaining at the higher end of recent ranges
US filings for jobless benefits were unchanged last week at 248,000, remaining at the higher end of recent ranges.