Minneapolis public works staff have repaired a broken water main that failed on Dec. 5, temporarily flooding streets and resulting in low water pressure to homes and businesses in north Minneapolis. A few businesses were without water for a time.

The break occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of 2nd Street N. The affected pipe was a 36-inch-diameter cast iron pipe dating back to 1888.

Residents of the area were also advised to boil their drinking and cooking water as a precaution on Tuesday in case bacteria had made its way into the water supply.

City crews have installed a 16-foot replacement pipe segment and disinfected the pipeline after finishing work, according to a news release from the city.

Staff also cleaned and restored 2nd Avenue North and nearby streets so vehicles could resume driving in the area.

Affected residents and businesses were on the east side of Interstate 94 and included 80 single-family or duplex residences and Lowry Towers, a public housing building.

Water samples were collected from the fixed pipeline and passed compliance tests Sunday, the news release said.

The city was handing out bottled water to residents affected by the break at Farview Park.