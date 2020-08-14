A high-level Target executive is poised to become Minneapolis’ next city attorney.

Jim Rowader was nominated for the role by Mayor Jacob Frey. The City Council approved his selection Friday morning.

Rowader has worked for Target Corp. since 1994 and has served since 2010 as its vice president and general counsel for employee and labor relations.

Before joining the company, he worked for a private law firm and for the National Labor Relations Board, according to his résumé.

Rowader will begin working for the city Aug. 24. The salary for his position ranges from $165,122 to $202,221.

Erik Nilsson, who has served as interim city attorney since November, will return to his previous role as deputy city attorney. Nilsson took over on an interim basis after then-City Attorney Susan Segal left to become a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.