The Big Ten eliminated nonconference games from its fall sports schedules Thursday because of the pandemic, a move that impacts the Gophers football and volleyball teams, among others.

The Gophers were scheduled to play nonconference football games against Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech and BYU. Last year, the volleyball team played eight nonconference games en route to the Final Four.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic." the Big Ten said in its statement.

The most prominent nonconference Big Ten football matchup no longer to be played based on the decision will be Wisconsin's game Oct. 3 vs. Notre Dame at the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field.

Other marquee nonconference matchups included Michigan at Washington on Sept. 5 and Ohio State at Oregon and Penn State at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12.

"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate," the Big Ten's statement said.

The Gophers are scheduled to play their Big Ten opener Sept. 18 at home against Iowa, but it's unclear if they will be postponed and when Minnesota's season will start.

Other Gophers fall sports include men's and women's cross country and soccer.

Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle supported the Big Ten's decision in a statement.

"We clearly realize there are more questions than answers right now," Coyle's statement said. "But we will do our best to answer those appropriately when more information is available."

Coyle added: "We will also honor all student-athlete scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year if the student elects not to participate in athletics this year because of COVID-19 concerns."

A domino effect of sorts was created when the Ivy League's decision came Wednesday to postpone all fall sports this year, including football. On the same day, Stanford also cut 11 sports to ease the burden of the coronavirus on its athletics department.

In the spring, Division II and Division III sports agreed to reduce their football schedules by a couple games to also allow their schools more time to deal with the pandemic.