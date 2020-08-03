The Department of Corrections plans to shutter operations at its two smallest prisons in Greater Minnesota, an unprecedented cost-saving measure that will lay off 100 employees to help reduce a projected $14 million deficit.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell on Monday announced his intent to close minimum security facilities in Togo and Willow River, which host the Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP), a military-style boot camp for men serving sentences for nonviolent crimes. Around 150 prisoners housed at those prisons will be transferred to other facilities later this fall, where that programming is expected to resume.

“Our budget is in crisis,” Schnell wrote in a departmentwide e-mail, obtained by the Star Tribune. “With each week that passes without taking these steps, the hole only gets deeper, potentially leading to more needed savings. We have to take strong decisive action now.”

The news comes just two weeks after the department cut 48 jobs across the state to meet “unforeseen budget shortfalls” related to the corona­virus pandemic. A senior official told lawmakers last month that compounding factors such as contractual salary increases, ballooning overtime for officers and loss of revenue from the agency’s industrial MINNCOR program were to blame for the deficit — which is expected to nearly double in the next biennium without significant cuts.

The department had appealed to state legislators, who ultimately failed to pass a supplemental budget proposal that included $13 million in aid for the DOC in the last special session.

“Consequences kick in when we can’t get an agreement and get things done,” DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Monday, citing the news from the Department of Corrections as an example.

With roughly 4,300 permanent workers, the agency represents the third-largest employer in the state. Personnel makes up 64% of the department’s $611 million budget.

As union members, most employees have 21 days to exercise “bumping rights” — meaning that they can shift within their current job classification or reclaim previous positions at the agency now held by people with less seniority. It’s not immediately clear how many of those laid off will retain employment at the DOC once that process is complete.

But the budget reductions deepened the wound for workers, who were already struggling to contain the COVID-19 crisis behind bars that has consumed operations for months.

Since the outbreak began, more than 460 prisoners have tested positive for the respiratory disease and two have died. At least 80 employees also fell ill from the virus, but the majority of them have since returned to duty.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.