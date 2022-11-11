CHARLESTON, S.C. — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58 on Thursday night.
Clark had three blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1). Austin Ash scored 17 points and added three steals. Elijah Morgan was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
Crosby James led the Blue Hose (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Barnett added 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had seven points and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Citadel plays Tuesday against Morris at home, while Presbyterian visits East Carolina on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Morgan St. gets 130-49 win over Penn St.-Greater Allegheny
Malik Miller's 27 points helped Morgan State defeat Penn State-Greater Allegheny 130-49 on Thursday night.
Sports
Soucie, Ortiz lift North Alabama over Alabama A&M 84-76
Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz both scored 18 points as North Alabama beat Alabama A&M 84-76 on Thursday.
World
Watches, daggers and cricket ice cream: Asian summit treats
A custom wristwatch from Cambodian leader Hun Sen at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, a foot-long dagger at the G-20 meetings in Bali, and cricket ice cream and Thai noodles with worm sauce at the APEC talks in Bangkok.
Sports
Kalkbrenner leads No. 9 Creighton in 96-61 rout of N Dakota
After a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be.
Sports
Memphis gets 50th home win since 2014, beats Tulsa 26-10
Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night.