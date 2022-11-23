SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Cisse had 24 points in Incarnate Word's 85-76 victory over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night.
Cisse was 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (2-3). Trey Miller scored 21 points, going 9 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Charlie Yoder recorded 16 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line.
Tommie Law finished with 15 points for the Saints (0-1). Our Lady of the Lake also got 11 points and six rebounds from Sacade Kasamba. Daniel Helterhoff also put up 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
