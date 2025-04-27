Cindric gives Team Penske its first win of NASCAR season with victory at unusually calm Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Austin Cindric gave Team Penske its first NASCAR victory of the season by holding off a huge pack of challengers over the closing lap in a rare drama-free day at Talladega Superspeedway.
Well, there was a tiny bit of drama: Penske teammate Joey Logano was livid following the end of Sunday's second stage when Cindric didn't push him and it allowed Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to win the stage.
''Way to go Austin,'' seethed Logano, who used multiple expletives in his anger over his Penske radio. ''You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go ... put that in the book.''
Didn't matter to Cindric as he celebrated the third win of his Cup Series career and snapped a 30-race losing streak. The victory makes him the first Penske driver locked into the playoffs.
''Rock on, guys,'' Cindric said over his radio. ''Rock and roll. Let's go!''
Cindric was followed by Ryan Preece as Ford drivers went 1-2. Kyle Larson and William Byron finished third and fourth for Hendrick Motorsports, but the two Chevrolet drivers pushed Cindric and Preece from the second row rather than pull out of line on the final lap and make a third lane in an attempt to win.
It was Larson's best career finish at Talladega, where drafting and pack racing is required and neither suits his style. He said he wanted to make a move to try to take the win from Cindric but there was never any room.
''I wanted to take it but I felt like the gap was too big,'' Larson said. ''I was just stuck inside and just doing everything I could to advance our lane and maybe open it up to where I then could get to the outside. But we were all just pushing so equally that it kept the lanes jammed up.''