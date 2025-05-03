Cindric all good at Texas after week celebrating a Cup win and talk with teammate over radio rant

FORT WORTH, Texas — Austin Cindric will start on the second row for the NASCAR Cup race at Texas after a week of celebrating a win at Talladega and a lot of attention paid to an expletive-laden radio rant directed toward him by his own teammate during Team Penske's first win of the season.
There also was the conversation with Joey Logano, who was furious midway through the race when he didn't get the help he needed in his Ford from Cindric, which allowed rival Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to win the second stage and earn valuable bonus points.
''Definitely needed, right? I mean, I think you've got to talk about that. You've got to talk about what happened on track. I think that's a lot more of the substance of the conversation,'' Cindric said Saturday.
"I feel like I've got pretty thick skin, and I also feel like I know Joey fairly well, so I'm not overly concerned or have too many emotions at all about what was said," he said. "But I think for us, sorting out where we both stood on track and what we can do in the future to be better there and capitalize on those opportunities.''
They are back on the track Sunday at Texas, the 1 1/2-mile track where Cindric qualified third for the 11th Cup race this season.
''All good for me, man,'' Cindric said when asked if the teammates were good.
Carson Hocevar earned his first Cup pole with a qualifying lap of 191.659 mph in the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. The 22-year-old Hocevar is the youngest pole winner ever at Texas Motor Speedway, which will host its 45th Cup race. His 56th career Cup race will start on the front row with Cup points leader William Byron (191.564 mph), also in a Chevy.
Cindric ran a qualifying lap of 191.523 mph. Logano will start 27th, two spots ahead of defending race champion Chase Elliott.