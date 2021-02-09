CINCINNATI — A crosstown rivalry between basketball fans of the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University has extended to leaving tips at restaurants, with the largest exceeding $4,500.

The restaurant The Birch in Terrance Park posted a photo on Facebook of a receipt with the monster tip left on a $55 ticket on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

"I literally can't stop crying," Aaron Tritsch, owner of The Birch, told the newspaper. "As a restaurant owner, it seems like closing would have been easier. But I can't do that to my staff. We're overwhelmed and appreciative."

As many as 90 families pooled money to give the tip, Tritsch told the newspaper.

"Go X! We love The Birch and treasure this sweet place," the person who left the tip wrote on the receipt, the photo shows.

Fans of the teams have left rival tips at more than 20 area restaurants since Jan. 9, the newspaper reported.

Xavier beat Cincinnati 77-69 in their most recent matchup in December.