The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department believes a cigarette thrown from a car window started a fire spanning 118 acres.

Firefighters and police responded to a grass fire adjacent to Interstate 35W north of Lake Drive at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Public Safety Department's Facebook page. Fueled by high winds, the fire spread rapidly to the northeast and came within 50 feet of two homes.

No structures were damaged by the fire.

Gusts reached 48 mph in the Twin Cities area, according to the National Weather Service.

"Please do not throw cigarettes out of vehicles," the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department posted.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and surrounding fire departments assisted.

The fire was under control as of Tuesday evening.

