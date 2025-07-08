Cierra Ortega exits 'Love Island USA' villa following backlash over resurfaced racial slur posts

LOS ANGELES — Cierra Ortega, a contestant of this summer's ''Love Island USA'' left the villa just a week before the finale of the hit reality series is set to air on Peacock.
Her departure, announced Sunday, followed weeks of uproar from viewers after old posts from Ortega resurfaced that contained a racial slur against Asian people. The show's narrator, Iain Stirling, announced Ortega had departed ''due to a personal situation'' early in Sunday's episode.
Ortega becomes the second contestant this season to depart the show amid controversy due to past social media posts. Yulissa Escobar abruptly exited last month in the second episode after clips of her using racist language resurfaced online. Her departure was also not explained in the show.
A spokesperson for the show declined to comment Monday.
Ortega's family posted to her Instagram story Sunday evening following the announcement of her departure, asking the public ''for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency.
''While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn't had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself," her family wrote. "But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she'll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.''
Her family said they, along with Ortega's friends and online supporters, have received threats, attacks and cruel messages on social media, noting that ''no one deserve that kind of hate, no matter what mistakes they've made.''
''Love Island USA'' is an American spin-off of the original U.K. series and is airing its seventh season. The show airs daily except Wednesdays and brings young singles together in a remote villa in Fiji to explore connections with the ultimate goal of finding love.