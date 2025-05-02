CIA releases Mandarin-language videos to encourage Chinese officials to spill secrets

WASHINGTON — The CIA has a message for Chinese government officials worried about their place in President Xi Jinping's government: Come work with us.
America's premier spy agency released two Mandarin-language videos on social media Thursday inviting disgruntled officials to contact the CIA. The recruitment videos posted to YouTube and X racked up more than 5 million views combined in their first day.
The outreach comes as CIA Director John Ratcliffe has vowed to boost both the agency's use of intelligence from human sources and its focus on China, which has recently targeted U.S. officials with its own espionage operations.
The videos are ''aimed at recruiting Chinese officials to steal secrets,'' Ratcliffe said in a statement to The Associated Press. He said China ''is intent on dominating the world economically, militarily, and technologically.''
''Our agency must continue responding to this threat with urgency, creativity, and grit, and these videos are just one of the ways we are doing this,'' Ratcliffe said.
The more than 2-minute-long videos are of cinematic quality and feature scenes of Communist Party insiders, luxury automobiles and glittering skyscrapers as narrators share their growing disillusionment with the system they have served.
In one video, a man described as an honest party member speaks of his unease about the power struggles among his peers, and what it might mean for his family's safety. As the pace of the music picks up, he says, ''I've done nothing wrong, I can't go on living in fear!''
The man is then seen using his smartphone to contact the CIA, and the video ends with the agency's seal.