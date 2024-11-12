Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

U.S. stocks are drifting as momentum comes out of the ''Trump trade'' that swept Wall Street following Donald Trump's presidential victory. The S&P 500 was flat early Tuesday, coming off its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39 points, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. Stocks have been rising on expectations that Trump's preference for lower tax rates, higher tariffs and less regulation will mean faster economic growth. Markets also anticipate bigger U.S. government debt and higher inflation. Some sectors that outpaced the market since the election, including banks and smaller stocks, gave back some of their gains.