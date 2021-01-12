NEW YORK — Chuck Norris' manager says the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star was not present at last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. "This is not Chuck Norris," Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but "Chuck is much more handsome."
"Walker, Texas Ranger," in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
The Latest: Vatican: Pope receives coronavirus vaccine
VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.
Nation
Russia prison agency warns Navalny he faces immediate arrest
Russia's prison service said Thursday that top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces immediate arrest once he returns from Germany.
Nation
Lawmaker wants Dolly Parton statue at Tennessee Capitol
A statue of country music icon Dolly Parton could be added to the Capitol grounds in Nashville, Tennessee, if one state lawmaker gets his way.
Nation
Drug dealer convicted in 7 killings could face execution
It was one of the worst bursts of gang violence Richmond had ever seen. At least 11 people were killed in a 45-day period in 1992, all at the hands of gang members who eliminated anyone they thought would get in the way of their growing crack cocaine business.
Business
German lockdown loopholes criticized as deaths hit new high
Germany has too many loopholes in its coronavirus lockdown rules, the head of the country's disease control agency said as figures published Thursday showed the highest number of daily deaths since the start of the pandemic.