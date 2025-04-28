Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast get into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Lauper rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as ''Time After Time'' and ''Girls Just Want To Have Fun'' and went on to win a Tony Award for ''Kinky Boots.'' OutKast, made up of André 3000 and Big Boi, have six Grammys and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop. The White Stripes — made up of Jack White and Meg White — were indie darlings in the early 2000s with such songs as ''Seven Nation Army.''