Christopher Reeve's kids wanted to be 'honest, raw and vulnerable' in new documentary 'Super/Man'

Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui were able to access some never-before-seen home movies of the Reeve family before and after the accident. ''When we started to make the film, one of the things they were adamant (about) is that they will share everything. They will share the archive, but they will share their emotional states … everything,'' Bonhôte said. ''That was the first time they were going to do it, and they were going to go all out.''