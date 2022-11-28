SAN ANTONIO — Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night.
Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Ryan Cornish led the way for the Big Green (2-5) with 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Meet the 2022 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for defense
Here are the first- and second-team Star Tribune All-Metro selections for 2022 on defense.
Sports
Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery
Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday.
Sports
Big Ten fines MSU $100K, reprimands Mich for tunnel melee
The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes.
Sports
Twins appoint Joe Pohlad executive chair to oversee club
Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad has handed day-to-day operations of the club to his nephew Joe Pohlad, the third generation of family leadership of the franchise.
Sports
Auburn hires Liberty's Hugh Freeze, who's coming back to SEC
Auburn is bringing Hugh Freeze back to the Southeastern Conference as head coach of the Tigers, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.