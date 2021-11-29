PHOENIX — Cameron Christon had 24 points as Grambling State topped Morgan State 74-59 on Sunday night at the HBCU Challenge.
Danya Kingsby added 20 points for the Tigers.
Christon shot 8 for 10 from the field.
AJ Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for Grambling State (2-4). Prince Moss added six rebounds.
Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points for the Bears (2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Malik Miller added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
